Cold weather shelter open through Wednesday
Based on predictions of overnight freezing weather this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter will be open every day through Wednesday, Jan. 4. The shelter network is open to families, women and men. Evening and morning meals will be provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Dec 24
|Melinda
|29
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
|Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10)
|Sep '16
|Mr Thirsty
|5
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC