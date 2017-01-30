Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The shelter opens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
