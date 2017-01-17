City Council set to approve Fire District 1 agreement, hear from Ecology about Edmonds Marsh buffer
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to take action Tuesday night on a proposed interlocal agreement with Snohomish County Fire District 1 to provide fire and emergency medical services for city residents. The agenda also includes a presentation by Washington State Department of Ecology staff regarding the city council's proposal for the Edmonds Marsh.
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|6 hr
|Kelly W
|35
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
