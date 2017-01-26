36 nearby units uninhabitable after large fire in building under construction
A view from Lynnview Apartments, on the other side of the building, shared with us on Twitter. The smell of smoke hung thick in the air and small flames were still visible in spots on Thursday morning, 12 hours after an apartment building under construction caught fire in Lynnwood.
