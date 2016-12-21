Zumiez, other retailers agree to end on-call scheduling for employees
Lynnwood-based Zumiez and five other retailers have agreed to stop using on-call scheduling practices, following an inquiry by attorneys general in several states. Zumiez, which sells teen clothing and accessories in more than 600 stores across the U.S., joined Aeropostale, Carter's, David's Tea, Disney, and PacSun in the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
