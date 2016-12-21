With city council set to vote on fire staffing Tuesday, firefighters explain why they worry
A firefighter stands outside Madrona K-8 School following a fire in the building in March 2016. "We believe that 12 people in the city of Edmonds is too few as it is," Hoover said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|15 hr
|Tamwallis
|28
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
|Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10)
|Sep '16
|Mr Thirsty
|5
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC