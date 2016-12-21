Walnut Street Coffee giving tree gene...

Walnut Street Coffee giving tree generates presents for Cedar Valley School families

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: My Edmonds

The giving tree at Edmonds' Walnut Street Coffee brought Christmas to 47 families in need at Lynnwood's Cedar Valley Community School, with nearly 500 presents contributed, Walnut Street noted in a Facebook post Dec. 16. "Dear Walnut - I have no words to describe what I think and what I feel about all the generosity we received. It has been such as incredible experience to have coordinated this program: teachers, school staff, parents volunteers, UW intern we all worked together to pass all your kindness to our families.

