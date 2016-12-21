Verdant report: Health of South Snoho...

Verdant report: Health of South Snohomish County residents improving in key areas

Friday Dec 2

South Snohomish County residents are living longer and being hospitalized less frequently, according to 2011-2015 data analyzed by the Snohomish Health District. The hospitalization rate, which measures how many people per 100,000 are hospitalized in a year, dropped from 7,226 in 2011 to 6,648 in 2015.

Lynnwood, WA

