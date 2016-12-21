Tips from WSDOT, Snohomish County on ...

Tips from WSDOT, Snohomish County on preparing for snow and ice

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: My Edmonds

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a poster earlier this week showing a few items that might be helpful to stow in your car, in case you unexpectedly encounter poor conditions while driving. WSDOT recommends drivers maintain a full tank of gas and stow a flashlight, cell phone charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and tire chains in the vehicle.

