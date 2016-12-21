South Snohomish County cold weather shelter activated for Friday-Sunday
The South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter Network has been activated and will be open Friday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 25 for all individuals requiring overnight emergency shelter due to anticipated overnight freezing weather. In addition, the network, in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood, will be opening a warming hut on Christmas Day - Sunday, Dec. 25 - from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W. The shelter network is open to families, women and men.
