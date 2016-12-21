Recall in place for bakery products from Albertsons, Safeway

Albertsons and Safeway stores throughout Washington, including those in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, have issued a voluntary recall for bakery products sold on or before Dec. 15 for a possible salmonella contamination. The affected products contain Valley Milk Products LLC's high heat nonfat dry milk powder or vanilla cream custard mix, which may have been contaminated and is used in several bakery products.

