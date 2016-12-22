He... )--As Agent Bank, please be advised of the following rate determined on: 12/22/2016 Issue General Electric Capital Corporation USD 245,000,000 FRN due March 2020 ISIN Numb... )--As Agent Bank, please be advised of the following rate determined on: 12/22/2016 Issue WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION ABN USD 500,000,000 FRN DUE 2017 ISIN Number XS0835... )--Advanced Integration Technology anuncio hoy una inversion en Nova-Tech Engineering .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.