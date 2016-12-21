Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoo...

Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man during struggle

There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man during struggle.

Authorities say a Lynnwood police officer fatally shot a man after he reportedly tried to grab an officer's gun during a struggle in Everett. A spokeswoman for the Snohomish County team that investigates police use of deadly force says the 44-year-old man died at the scene late Saturday.

whoknew

Edmonds, WA

#1 Sunday Dec 18
One witness said he heard "pop ,pop, pop,. no yelling to get down , or anything .
I guess it's case closed , after the internal investigation , and we know how that's going to turn out .
