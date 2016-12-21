Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man during struggle
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man during struggle. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
Authorities say a Lynnwood police officer fatally shot a man after he reportedly tried to grab an officer's gun during a struggle in Everett. A spokeswoman for the Snohomish County team that investigates police use of deadly force says the 44-year-old man died at the scene late Saturday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
#1 Sunday Dec 18
One witness said he heard "pop ,pop, pop,. no yelling to get down , or anything .
I guess it's case closed , after the internal investigation , and we know how that's going to turn out .
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|14 hr
|Tamwallis
|28
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
|Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10)
|Sep '16
|Mr Thirsty
|5
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
|Early morning fire in Bothell started by candle...
|Aug '16
|Aida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC