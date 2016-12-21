Lynnwood officer shoots, kills domestic violence suspect during arrest
A Lynnwood police officer shot and killed an Everett man during a struggle to arrest him late Saturday, just hours after the man had reportedly fled the scene of a domestic violence call, the Snohomish County sheriffs Office said Sunday. The 44-year-old suspect was shot during a struggle with police in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in downtown Everett at about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Lynnwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|15 hr
|Tamwallis
|28
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
|We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|jay drai
|679
|Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10)
|Sep '16
|Mr Thirsty
|5
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lynnwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC