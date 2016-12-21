Happening nearby: Lynnwood police assist in capture of suspected serial bank robber

A man connected to several bank robberies in Western Washington and Oregon over the past few months, including an Umpqua Bank in Lynnwood , was captured earlier this week thanks to a citizen tip and the work of a Lynnwood Police detective. Photos of Caleb Dierlam, the 20-year-old suspect, were posted on various media outlets after he was seen on surveillance video taking money from the Umpqua Bank located at 19230 Alderwood Mall Pkwy in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.