Happening nearby: Lynnwood police ass...

Happening nearby: Lynnwood police assist in capture of suspected serial bank robber

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: My Edmonds

A man connected to several bank robberies in Western Washington and Oregon over the past few months, including an Umpqua Bank in Lynnwood , was captured earlier this week thanks to a citizen tip and the work of a Lynnwood Police detective. Photos of Caleb Dierlam, the 20-year-old suspect, were posted on various media outlets after he was seen on surveillance video taking money from the Umpqua Bank located at 19230 Alderwood Mall Pkwy in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 20 hr Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Snohomish County was issued at December 25 at 2:58PM PST

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC