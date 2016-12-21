Going up

Going up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Brian Johnson reaches out to unload a bundle of roof panels from the top of the steel structure of the new Jack and Edna Maguire Recreational Center Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley College off of Fifth Street. Johnson works for Evergreen Erectors of Lynnwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynnwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Dec 24 Melinda 29
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Lynnwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynnwood Forum Now

Lynnwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynnwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Lynnwood, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC