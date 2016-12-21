'Forgotten War' veterans receive Ambassador for Peace medals

From left: Sun K. Lee, veteran Steve Pennington, Edmonds Community College President Dr. Jean Hernandez, Ambassador for Peace medal recipient Paul Poppe, guest, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Washington state Rep. Cindy Ryu, and Ki Seung Cho. Korean Consulate General Moon Duk-Ho awarded 12 Korean War veterans with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal on Nov. 2 at Edmonds Community College's annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

