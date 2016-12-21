Cold weather shelter open through Wed...

Cold weather shelter open through Wednesday

Monday Dec 12 Read more: My Edmonds

Based on predictions of overnight freezing weather this week, the South Snohomish County Emergency Shelter will be open Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 12-14. The shelter network is open to families, women and men.

