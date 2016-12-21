China Returns Navy Sea Drone

China Returns Navy Sea Drone

A U.S. Navy underwater drone seized by a Chinese warship last week was returned Tuesday , leaving unanswered the question of why it was intercepted in the first place. The drone, a $150,000 Seaglider, had been launched by the USNS Bowditch about 50 nautical miles from Subic Bay in international waters off the shores of the Philippines in the South China Sea.

