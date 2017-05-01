Suspect in Saturdaya s Orleans County...

Suspect in Saturdaya s Orleans County manhunt in custody

Gerardo Quiros, 30, of Ridge Road in the town of Ridgeway, was charged with multiple crimes related to the April 29 incident Monday afternoon by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. Quiros is charged with second degree strangulation, third degree criminal mischief , second degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

