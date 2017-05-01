Suspect in Saturdaya s Orleans County manhunt in custody
Gerardo Quiros, 30, of Ridge Road in the town of Ridgeway, was charged with multiple crimes related to the April 29 incident Monday afternoon by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office. Quiros is charged with second degree strangulation, third degree criminal mischief , second degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree harassment, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Lyndonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not again Joel
|Sun
|Tony Butcher
|3
|Potsdam woman charged with heroin possession (Jul '16)
|Apr 17
|Itsasmallworld
|4
|Lyndonville Schools: Teacher's nude photos take... (May '07)
|Mar '17
|Little Joe
|94
|Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|lol
|92
|The Cobblestone Inn Medina NY
|Mar '17
|zhniks
|7
|medina firefighter can't even pass national bas... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Itsmylife
|60
|The Jester (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|DayStar__
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lyndonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC