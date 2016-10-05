Monroe Electronics to Demo Advanced Emergency Alert Origination...
Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, will participate as an IPAWS Alert Origination Service Provider in the Oct. 6 webinar hosted by the IPAWS Program Management Office. The webinar will provide updates on the capabilities of FEMA's IPAWS and feature live technology demonstrations by Monroe Electronics.
Lyndonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|medina firefighter can't even pass national bas... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Itsmylife
|60
|The Jester
|Sep '16
|DayStar__
|1
|Fireball in sky over lake Ontario (Sep '07)
|Sep '16
|bigbuck
|31
|Lyndonville Schools: Teacher's nude photos take... (May '07)
|Sep '16
|HalfDead16
|93
|Mark these words Trump Will Win Watch
|Aug '16
|Emblem bike
|1
|Potsdam woman charged with heroin possession
|Jul '16
|Small Town Scandal
|3
|Public Defender Accused Growing Pot Is Fired (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|ashliegh
|13
