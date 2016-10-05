Monroe Electronics to Demo Advanced Emergency Alert Origination...

Monroe Electronics to Demo Advanced E...

Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, will participate as an IPAWS Alert Origination Service Provider in the Oct. 6 webinar hosted by the IPAWS Program Management Office. The webinar will provide updates on the capabilities of FEMA's IPAWS and feature live technology demonstrations by Monroe Electronics.

