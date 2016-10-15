Law and Order: Two jailed without bai...

Law and Order: Two jailed without bail -- Bank Street man who...

Oct 15, 2016 Read more: The Batavian

Law and Order: Two jailed without bail -- Bank Street man who allegedly threatened teen with corkscrew, Lewis Place man accused of intimidating a witness Matthew D. Derrick , 31, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with: third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; first-degree menacing; endangering the welfare of a child; and second-degree harassment. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Batavia Police responded to 335 Bank Street for the report of a male with a knife threatening to harm other people.

