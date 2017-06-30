Lynchburg police: Fatal shooting vict...

Lynchburg police: Fatal shooting victim identified as transgender

Monday Jul 3

Lynchburg police are investigating a fatal shooting on Rivermont Avenue early Sunday in which the victim identified as a transgender woman, but they have not publicly disclosed anything to indicate the homicide was a hate crime.

