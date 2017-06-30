Lynchburg police: Fatal shooting victim identified as transgender
Lynchburg police are investigating a fatal shooting on Rivermont Avenue early Sunday in which the victim identified as a transgender woman, but they have not publicly disclosed anything to indicate the homicide was a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Jun 30
|Glenn
|35
|When is Lynchburg's GAY PRIDE PARADE???? (Jul '11)
|Jun 25
|RealTalk19
|8
|Moving to the Area (Oct '16)
|Jun 24
|Transplant
|5
|Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commence...
|Jun 17
|Bert
|1
|What does Trump mean for America
|Jun 17
|Bert
|5
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 17
|DD Form 214
|3
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|Tarnara
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC