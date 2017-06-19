Watch: Quiet Riot Perform 'Freak Flag' Live For The First Time [News]
Quiet Riot seems to be really getting along with their new singer, James Durbin, who became known on "marican Idol" show back in 2011 . The band has been performing live with Durbin and on June 23 in Lynchburg, Virginia, they performed their new song live for the first time.
