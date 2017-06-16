the Gay No More Telethon Goes Straigh...

the Gay No More Telethon Goes Straight to Mitf This Summer

Friday Jun 16

THE GAY NO MORE TELETHON: THE APOLOGY, featuring book & lyrics by Michael DiGaetano, music by Albin E. Konopka & Michael DiGaetano, and direction by Michael DiGaetano, runs as part of MITF: Summer 2017, playing July 15 - Aug 6, 2017 at The WorkShop Theater, 312 W.36th Street, NYC. Performance Schedule: Mon 7/17, 7:30pm; Thurs 7/20, 6:00pm; Sat 7/22, 4:00pm.

