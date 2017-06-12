Lyrics on the Lake festival puts song...

Lyrics on the Lake festival puts songwriters in limelight

Wednesday Jun 14

The Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival features more than 35 performers playing in 10 different concerts at several venues around Smith Mountain The lake "has that beach kind of vibe to it [and] the people are just such music-heads," says festival co-organizer Brinn Black, a Chester, Virginia, native who grew up visiting Smith Mountain Lake. "It's really nice to be able to go to places like that where they drink it up.

Lynchburg, VA

