How likely is impeachment for President Trump?
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote address during the commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. There's been much chatter about impeachment after it was revealed President Trump shared highly classified information to senior Russian officials at a White House meeting last month, putting a source on the Islamic State at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|2 hr
|US Army Vet
|2
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Tarnara
|7
|Who loves bbw women?
|Jun 5
|Lori
|3
|Liberty Students to be allowed covfefe in dorms!
|Jun 4
|Liberty Rules
|1
|Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commence...
|May 31
|Bible Verse
|1
|Where is DJ Shady working? (Nov '10)
|May 29
|meek Mahon
|162
|What does Trump mean for America
|May 23
|Harley Riding US ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC