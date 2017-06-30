Gleitz named Ancilla men's lacrosse coach
Andrew Gleitz of Plymouth is now the Head Coach of Charger Men's Lacrosse. Gleitz began playing club lacrosse at the age of 11 in South Bend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|Glenn
|35
|When is Lynchburg's GAY PRIDE PARADE???? (Jul '11)
|Jun 25
|RealTalk19
|8
|Moving to the Area (Oct '16)
|Jun 24
|Transplant
|5
|Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commence...
|Jun 17
|Bert
|1
|What does Trump mean for America
|Jun 17
|Bert
|5
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 17
|DD Form 214
|3
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Jun 15
|Tarnara
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC