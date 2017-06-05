Fluvanna batteau captain readies for 120-mile trip
He bought and helped restore a batteau that he plans on guiding down the James River starting June 17 from Lynchburg to Maiden's Landing in Goochland. Coffield and his crew of six, along with up to 24 other batteaux, will make the 120-mile trip in eight days as a part of the 32nd Batteau Festival.
