Evangelical Scion Jerry Falwell Jr. To Serve On Trump Higher Ed Taskforce

Tuesday Jun 13

While little information is available about the mission and goals of President Donald Trump's 15-member committee in charge of reviewing college regulations, one thing is clear: Jerry Falwell Jr. will be part of it. Falwell, president of Liberty University and son of evangelical icon Jerry Falwell, is considered a leading figure in Christian conservative activism.

