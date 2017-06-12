Evangelical Scion Jerry Falwell Jr. To Serve On Trump Higher Ed Taskforce
While little information is available about the mission and goals of President Donald Trump's 15-member committee in charge of reviewing college regulations, one thing is clear: Jerry Falwell Jr. will be part of it. Falwell, president of Liberty University and son of evangelical icon Jerry Falwell, is considered a leading figure in Christian conservative activism.
