Criminal Practice a " Two Charges Vio...

Criminal Practice a " Two Charges Violated Double Jeopardy

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

U.S. v. Jones No. 15-4763, June 1, 2017; USDC at Lynchburg, Va. 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant who pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy count in the Eastern District of Virginia cannot be prosecuted in the Western District for a drug conspiracy involving the same two ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who loves bbw women? Mon Lori 3
Liberty Students to be allowed covfefe in dorms! Jun 4 Liberty Rules 1
News Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commence... May 31 Bible Verse 1
Where is DJ Shady working? (Nov '10) May 29 meek Mahon 162
What does Trump mean for America May 23 Harley Riding US ... 3
News Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15) May 23 payless 5
Liberty needs to shut its doors to foreign hordes! May 21 Mason 1
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC