White House Weekend Report From The White House
Today, the flags at the White House are lowered to half-staff in recognition of the Peace Officers' Memorial Day. For 36 years, the Fraternal Order of Police has honored the memory of those brave men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty by holding an annual service and ceremony in Washington, D.C. President Donald J. Trump is honored to speak at today's service at the United States Capitol where 234 officers will be memorialized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HEY Larry White and family
|Sun
|Atheist
|2
|Casting call: NBC seeks amateur political pundi...
|May 13
|07 Mustang
|1
|Liberty Baptist--should be ashamed
|May 13
|God Fearing Repub...
|1
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr '17
|Mikey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC