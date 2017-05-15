White House Weekend Report From The White House

Today, the flags at the White House are lowered to half-staff in recognition of the Peace Officers' Memorial Day. For 36 years, the Fraternal Order of Police has honored the memory of those brave men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty by holding an annual service and ceremony in Washington, D.C. President Donald J. Trump is honored to speak at today's service at the United States Capitol where 234 officers will be memorialized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.