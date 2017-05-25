Watchdog group says at least 6 'prolonged and painful' deaths at...

Watchdog group says at least 6 'prolo...

At least six residents of the Central Virginia Training Center outside Lynchburg have suffered "prolonged and painful" deaths because of preventable urinary tract infections, according to the disAbility Law Center of Virginia. The Richmond-based watchdog organization, which is responsible for monitoring serious incidents at state-run institutions, released a report Monday outlining six deaths between March 2015 and May 2016.

