Want a job overseas? Virginia startup Watchdog Jobs might help new
A Lynchburg, Virginia, Marine Corps veteran with plenty of world travel under his belt has launched a job postings site specifically for Americans looking for jobs with American companies hiring abroad. Watchdog Jobs founder Nathan Schweikart says the job board-based platform features contracts, private and federal work abroad from reputable companies in one place.
