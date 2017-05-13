Trump to Liberty U grads: Relish bein...

Trump to Liberty U grads: Relish being an 'outsider'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Students wait to hear US President Donald Trump speak during Liberty University's commencement ceremony May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images LYNCHBURG, VA - MAY 13: Graduates pose for photos as they enter the football field prior to the commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HEY Larry White and family 15 hr Atheist 1
News Casting call: NBC seeks amateur political pundi... 22 hr 07 Mustang 1
Liberty Baptist--should be ashamed Sat God Fearing Repub... 1
News Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15) Apr 23 Our President Trump 2
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... Apr 23 Our President Trump 1
hi Apr 19 hello 1
News Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme... Apr '17 Mikey 1
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC