Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University
President Donald Trump is delivering his first commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose leader was among Trump's earliest and most vocal supporters. Trump's remarks Saturday on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus will mark his first extended public appearance since he fired James Comey as FBI director this week.
