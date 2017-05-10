Trump Is Speaking at Jerry Falwell's ...

Trump Is Speaking at Jerry Falwell's University This Weekend. Let the Craziness Ensue.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

In a January 2016 speaking appearance at evangelical Liberty University, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump memorably flubbed a biblical reference and ventured, "There's nothing like it, the Bible." Despite an instantaneous round of Twitter eye-rolling , Trump soon picked up the endorsement of Liberty's president, Jerry Falwell Jr. And on Saturday, Trump will return to Lynchburg, Virginia, as the first sitting president since George H.W. Bush to give the school's commencement address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lynchburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15) Apr 23 Our President Trump 2
News Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste... Apr 23 Our President Trump 1
hi Apr 19 hello 1
News Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme... Apr '17 Mikey 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb '17 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb '17 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb '17 baybay 2
See all Lynchburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lynchburg Forum Now

Lynchburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lynchburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lynchburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC