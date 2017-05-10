Trump Is Speaking at Jerry Falwell's University This Weekend. Let the Craziness Ensue.
In a January 2016 speaking appearance at evangelical Liberty University, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump memorably flubbed a biblical reference and ventured, "There's nothing like it, the Bible." Despite an instantaneous round of Twitter eye-rolling , Trump soon picked up the endorsement of Liberty's president, Jerry Falwell Jr. And on Saturday, Trump will return to Lynchburg, Virginia, as the first sitting president since George H.W. Bush to give the school's commencement address.
