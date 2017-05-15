Trump Blasts 'Pathetic' Critics Over Comey Firing
Donald Trump launched a stinging attack on his critics last night at the end of the most turbulent week of his presidency. Mr Trump has been heavily criticised over his brutal firing of FBI boss James Comey while he was in the middle of a probe into Russia's role in last year's US election and possible financial ties between Trump and Russia - links which the President has repeatedly denied.
