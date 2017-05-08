Police: Lynchburg man dies after early-morning chase, crash
John James Dolan III, 41, was the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee that crashed into two utility poles near the intersection of Old Forest Road and Lindberg Street , the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
