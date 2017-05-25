Pets on the Premises? It's a Hotel Perk | nytimes.com
When booking a room, it may not occur to travelers to ask whether a hotel has pets. Yet interaction with animals can improve mental health, and has been shown to ease depression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does Trump mean for America
|May 23
|Harley Riding US ...
|3
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|May 23
|payless
|5
|Liberty needs to shut its doors to foreign hordes!
|May 21
|Mason
|1
|hi
|May 19
|bert
|2
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|May 19
|bert
|33
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|May 19
|bert
|2
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|May 19
|bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC