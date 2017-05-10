On Afghanistan, It's Bannon vs. Almost Everybody
President Trump will be making a decision soon-though likely not this week, I'm told-about whether to send at least 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan. That's the main element of a proposal presented to Trump by the National Security Council's principals committee late last month.
