Monacan Nation celebrates 25th powwow

Saturday May 20 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Ronnie Durie poses for a portrait while in ceremonial dress during the 25th annual Monacan Indian Nation Powwow on Saturday May 20, 2017 in Elon, Va. Members of the Monacan Indian Nation dance with non-members during the 25th annual powwow on Saturday May 20, 2017 in Elon, Va.

