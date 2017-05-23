Monacan Nation celebrates 25th powwow

Ronnie Durie poses for a portrait while in ceremonial dress during the 25th annual Monacan Indian Nation Powwow on Saturday May 20, 2017 in Elon, Va. Members of the Monacan Indian Nation dance with non-members during the 25th annual powwow on Saturday May 20, 2017 in Elon, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.