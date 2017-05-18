Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commencement Speech, Protests
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump in an apparent warning to his fired FBI director said Friday Trump's remarks Saturday on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus will mark his first extended public appearance since he fired James Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HEY Larry White and family
|May 14
|Atheist
|2
|Casting call: NBC seeks amateur political pundi...
|May 13
|07 Mustang
|1
|Liberty Baptist--should be ashamed
|May 13
|God Fearing Repub...
|1
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr '17
|Mikey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC