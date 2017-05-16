Liberty to pay ODU more than $1.3 million to guarantee FBS home opener in 2018
Two high school football games take the field at Liberty's Williams Stadium in 2011. Liberty University will open its 2018 football season at home against Old Dominion University, a privilege for which the conservative Christian institution reportedly paid $1.32 million, according to the Virginian-Pilot of Richmond.
