Liberty to pay ODU more than $1.3 mil...

Liberty to pay ODU more than $1.3 million to guarantee FBS home opener in 2018

Tuesday

Two high school football games take the field at Liberty's Williams Stadium in 2011. Liberty University will open its 2018 football season at home against Old Dominion University, a privilege for which the conservative Christian institution reportedly paid $1.32 million, according to the Virginian-Pilot of Richmond.

