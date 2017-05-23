Kids Now Casting: Supporting Role in ...

Kids Now Casting: Supporting Role in Student Film and More Gigs

Thursday May 18

"Live Free or Prosper," a student film "about a man named Dylan who, after the death of his father, decides he wants to take a different path," is casting a child actor for a supporting role. The project will shoot this fall in Lynchburg, Virginia.

