Kids Now Casting: Supporting Role in Student Film and More Gigs
"Live Free or Prosper," a student film "about a man named Dylan who, after the death of his father, decides he wants to take a different path," is casting a child actor for a supporting role. The project will shoot this fall in Lynchburg, Virginia.
