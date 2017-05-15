Jimmy Fallon Spots Similarities Between A Donald Trump Speech And 'Legally Blonde'
Jimmy Fallon thinks the president's commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Saturday sounded suspiciously like the address that Reese Witherspoon' s character gave on graduating from Harvard in the hit movie " Legally Blonde ." To prove his point, the "Tonight Show" host played out excerpts from both speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HEY Larry White and family
|May 14
|Atheist
|2
|Casting call: NBC seeks amateur political pundi...
|May 13
|07 Mustang
|1
|Liberty Baptist--should be ashamed
|May 13
|God Fearing Repub...
|1
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr '17
|Mikey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC