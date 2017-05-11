Jim Mann: Borders, then and now, both unifying and protective
Refugees, immigration, "extreme vetting," sanctuary cities, border walls and how to pay for them. With questions like these swirling about in our nation, what is our moral and ethical response? What might we discover in the Bible relative to these topics? ).
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr '17
|Mikey
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC