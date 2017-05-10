Four civilians killed in artillery sh...

Four civilians killed in artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine

Reuters

Ukrainian authorities said four civilians were killed on Saturday in renewed artillery attacks in the east of the country which they blamed on pro-Russian separatists. Shelling continues in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire agreement signed in February 2015 in Minsk that aims to end the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and the rebels.

