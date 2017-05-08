Fellowship Christian Head Of School, Kathryn Teston, a
Fellowship Christian Head Of School, Kathryn Teston, Receives Doctorate Degree in Education, with thesis focused on Middle School Teacher Approachability and Interactions. Kathryn Teston, Head of School for Fellowship Christian School, recently received her Doctorate of Education from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz: 'Majority of violent criminals' are D... (Dec '15)
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|2
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Apr 23
|Our President Trump
|1
|hi
|Apr 19
|hello
|1
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC