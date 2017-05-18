Donald Trump might have actually stolen part of his speech from Elle Woodsa
Could Elle Woods be the next US President? It seems she's got the right vocabulary for it as Donald Trump might have been borrowing a few of her lines from the movie. US television host Jimmy Fallon highlighted the similarities between the ever-unpopular US leader and the fabulous Nelta-Nu blonde bombshell from President Trump's recent speech at a university in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Add your comments below
Lynchburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hi
|Fri
|bert
|2
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Fri
|bert
|33
|Charlottesville businessman who admitted to ste...
|Fri
|bert
|2
|Universities Shunning President Trump for Comme...
|Fri
|bert
|2
|Liberty Baptist--should be ashamed
|Fri
|Father Time
|2
|HEY Larry White and family
|Fri
|Pee wee Herman
|3
|Casting call: NBC seeks amateur political pundi...
|May 13
|07 Mustang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lynchburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC